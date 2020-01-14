Eurosport
Newcastle blow past Rochdale in FA Cup replay to set up fourth-round meeting with Oxford
Newcastle United strolled past third-tier Rochdale in their FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday, winning 4-1 at St James' Park to overcome the scare they received in drawing 1-1 at Spotland 10 days ago.
Eoghan O'Connell's own goal put Newcastle ahead and Matthew Longstaff and Miguel Almiron ended any chance of an upset with goals before halftime.
Steve Bruce's team will face third-tier opponents again in round four in the shape of Oxford United.
Third-tier Shrewsbury Town set up a dream fourth-round tie against Liverpool as they sprang something of a surprise by knocking out Championship club Bristol City 1-0.
Former winners Coventry City, who have fallen on hard times, beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 in their replay to set up a 'home' tie with Birmingham City at Birmingham's St Andrews ground where they are currently tenants.
Second tier Reading won 2-0 at Blackpool, whilst Tranmere Rovers' replay at home to top-flight Watford was postponed after heavy rain left the pitch waterlogged.