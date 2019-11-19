Pochettino, 47, join Spurs in 2014 and oversaw one of the most successful periods in the club’s history, establishing them as regulars in the Champions League after many years under performing, but with the team currently 14th in the Premier League, Daniel Levy has elected to sack the Argentine.

Here Alex Davoodi goes through the runners and riders for the role as Tottenham's new boss.

José Mourinho (Free Agent) - Odds 4/6: Currently the bookies favourite to land the Tottenham hot seat. The self-proclaimed ‘Special One’ has been assessing his options since he left Manchester United in December 2018. But will the former the former Chelsea fan favourite be tempted to move to their bitter London rivals?

Carlo Ancelotti (Napoli) – Odds 3/1: The Napoli manager knows a thing or two about being a success in the Premier League. His short stint with Chelsea saw him gather a Premier League and FA Cup winners medal. Chelsea fans were left dumbfounded when he was sacked 2 years into his 3-year contract. Their reaction was not surprising given that he departed with the third-highest win percentage in Premier League history, behind only Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Julian Nagelsmann (RB Leipzig) – Odds 8/1: The 32-year-old German is changing conventions that top managers need to be greying former players in their 50’s in order to be taken seriously. At the tender age of 28, he took charge of Bundesliga strugglers Hoffenheim, saving them from relegation. The following season he guided the team to a historic fourth place finish and Champions League spot. As the current RB Leipzig boss his team sit second in the league and top their Champions League group.

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) – Odds 11/1: Flying high with Leicester City, Rodgers looks to be proving a point to the doubters that claimed he could only be a success in Scotland with serial winners Celtic. He’s certainly brought that winning mentality to the Foxes as they sit second in the league with the best defensive record and 2nd highest number of goals behind Manchester City. But prising him away from a club that he joined less a year ago will be a mammoth task.

Eddie Howe (Bournemouth) – Odds 12/1: The young Bournemouth manager’s name is often thrown around when vacancies come up, which isn’t surprising given that he’s delivered results on a shoestring budget. Shrewd business in the transfer market and developing youth players have all been hallmarks of his time with the club. But as the longest serving Premier League manager will the Cherries boss be tempted to prove himself on a bigger stage?

Gareth Southgate (England) – Odds 14/1: Having comfortably guided the Three Lions through the Euro 2020 Qualifiers, Southgate’s stock continues to rise off the back of a successful World Cup campaign. His time with the Under-21 England team gave him the chance to spot the best young player. This keen eye for talent has allowed him to create a well-balanced senior team of experience and exciting youth. But it’s worth keeping in mind his only stint in club management came with Middlesbrough, which saw him relegated with North Yorkshire side and later sacked.

Massimiliano Allegri (Free Agent) – Odds 14/1: His time with Italian giants Juventus saw him preside over a record-breaking period, with five straight Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias, placing the Tuscan club firmly back at the top of the pecking order. There’s no doubting that Allegri is a serial winner, but can he deliver in the football’s most competitive league?

Steven Gerrard (Rangers) – Odds 16/1: The Liverpool legend’s decision to take the reins of troubled Glaswegian club Rangers, had people asking whether it was a stroke of genius or foolish. But in less than two seasons at the helm, Gerrard has thrown down the gauntlet to bitter rivals Celtic, finishing second in his first campaign and currently sitting joint top level on points with their neighbours. Along the way he’s coped well with the intense media attention that comes with being an Old Firm manager.

Nuno Espírito Santo (Wolves) – Odds 22/1: The charismatic Wolves manager has been working wonders with the Black Country club. The explosive attacking play under Nuno has brought plaudits from the media, demonstrated by their ability to take points off some of the league’s top sides. His well-drilled side achieved a seventh-place finish last season after a six-year absence from the English top flight, proving that Nuno is an ambitious manager with high expectations.

Rafa Benitez (Dalian Yifang) – Odds 22/1: The well-travelled Spaniard is currently plying his trade in China after a frustrating period as Newcastle manager, where broken promises and a lack of ambition lead to his decision to run his contract down. His record in the Premier League speaks for itself. In Benitez, Tottenham would be acquiring a manager that knows the rigours of the league and what it takes to be a top club both domestically and on the European stage.