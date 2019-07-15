The Brazilian failed to report to PSG pre-season training as a potential return to Barcelona gathers pace, although Neymar’s camp insist he was not expected back until Monday.

Neymar is free to leave the French champions, according to sporting director Leonardo, who claimed the club are yet to receive an offer for the forward.

The 27-year-old stoked the fire recently when picking Barcelona’s stunning comeback against PSG in 2017 as his most memorable moment, having scored twice in the dying minutes before Sergi Roberto’s 95th-minute strike steered them to a remarkable 6-5 aggregate win, and the player’s father has since come to his Neymar’s defence.

"My son has not been lacking respect to PSG or the athletes who played that game in 2017," Neymar Sr. wrote on his official Instagram account.

"Some of them [involved in that game] are currently his club mates in France. From the end of that game to today, he always remembers this match as one of the most important in his career.

"There are a few journalists and fans around the world who consider this as the most important game of the athlete at the club. So why the controversy this time?

"My son is an athlete of PSG, but he cannot just ignore his history, history that made him reach the French club."