The Brazilian needed treatment during PSG's victory against Montpellier on Saturday, before then celebrating his 28th birthday at a Parisian nightclub 24 hours later.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said his team selection would not be influenced by the timing of the party.

"Is it the best way to prepare for a match? No, clearly not," he said. "Is it the worst thing in the world? No," the German added in his news conference on Monday.

"I always protect my players, and I really love my team. With this party, I accept that it is a bit difficult to protect the players, but the context is not simply black or white.

"It is a shame, because we are giving people the chance to speak badly of us. We need to adapt to the situation, but I am not going to leave a player on the bench or at home because they went out and celebrated."

The club confirmed on Monday that tests had shown Neymar suffered the cartilage injury during the first half of Saturday's Ligue 1 match.

Tuchel was also questioned what appeared to be a heated touchline argument with Kylian Mbappe as he was substituted during PSG's 5-0 weekend win.

"There is nothing personal between him and me. These things happen," Tuchel said. "It was between a player who does not want to come off, and a coach who had his reasons for doing something, and who wanted to give a game to players who deserved it."