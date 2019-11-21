However, the Brazilian will be in contention for Friday’s Ligue 1 clash with Lille.

"What can I do? I'm not his father. I'm not the police. I'm the coach,” Tuchel said.

“He had a good training yesterday after his flight. As a coach, am I happy with this trip? No, not at all, it's clear.

Video - Neymar's Davis Cup trip annoys Tuchel - 'I'm not his father' 01:04

“Is this the time get mad? No, no, it's not the moment. He was very professional here for two weeks. He did more than the others. He has trained with the group, he has individual work.

“And if everything goes well, he can play tomorrow. We have to decide if he will start the game or be a substitute."