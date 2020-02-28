The 31-year-old has another year on his contratc which is due to expire in June 2021.

However, the former Germany international's representatives are said to have already recieved offers from other clubs.

Ozil's agent Dr Erkut Sogut told the I paper: "At the moment, we don’t even talk about it, because he still has one-and-a-half-years left."

He added: "He still has 15 months to go. Until then, he will stay at Arsenal, for sure. He will stay until the end of his contract. There’s no chance he’ll leave.”

The prospect of Ozil leaving North London has been the subject of much speculation for several year's now, though he signed a new contract with the club in 2018.

However, after seven years with the club, and the possibility of missing out on any European football next season, having exited the Europa League in the round of 32 on Thursday, rumours have once again been stoked.

Sogut said: "He is going into the end of this contract, he will be 32 years old, he will be a free agent, and it's not a bad situation.

"And he will have probably a hundred million followers on the social media side at that time, his marketing will be bigger by that time. And he's 32 so he can still go and play in top-level football for the next two or three years.”

“The options are coming in now," Sogut reiterated, "Maybe he will stay and have a new contract with Arsenal...It’s down to the club in the end, not to me or Mesut. If the club is not giving him an offer then he can’t stay. If he gets an offer from the club he will consider it.”

Arsenal face Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday.