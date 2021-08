Football

Football news - No revenge ideas against Burnley says Jurgen Klopp, hails Sean Dyche for doing 'amazing' job

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that there are no thoughts of revenge for him or his team as they prepare to face Burnley at the weekend. Klopp was full of praise for his opposite number Sean Dyche, saying that the Burnley manager had done an amazing job and had some really good footballers in the team.

00:00:38, 12 minutes ago