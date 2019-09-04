Lukaku was the subject of monkey chants from rival Cagliari supporters after he scored a match-winning penalty in Inter's 2-1 victory at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday.

But an Inter Milan supporters' group who call themselves L'urlo della Nord have released a statement apologising to the Belgian striker, but denying that the chants were racist.

L'urlo della Nord statement

The post read: “We are writing you on behalf of the Curva Nord, yes, the guys who welcomed you at your arrival in Milan.

" We are really sorry you thought that what happened in Cagliari was racist. You have to understand that Italy is not like many other north European countries where racism is a REAL problem. "

“We understand that it could have seemed racist to you but it is not like that. In Italy we use some ‘ways’ only to ‘help our teams’ and to try to make our opponents nervous, not for racism but to mess them up.

“We are a multi-ethnic fans organisation and we have always welcomed players from everywhere.

“However, we have always used that ‘way’ with other teams' players in the past and we probably will in the future. We are not racist and so are not the Cagliari fans.

“You have to understand that in all Italian stadiums people cheer for their teams but at the same time they use to cheer against the opponents not for racism but to "help" their own team.

“Please consider this attitude of Italian fans as a form of respect for the fact they are afraid of you for the goals you might score against their teams and not because they hate you or they are racist.

" True racism is a completely different story and all Italian football fans know it very well. "

“When you declare that racism is a problem to be fought in Italy you just help the repression against all football fans including us and you contribute to create a problem that is not really there, not in the way that is perceived in other countries.

“We are very sensitive and inclusive with all people. We guarantee you that in our organisation there are many fans of different races or fans coming from other parts of Italy that also use this ways to provoke their opponents even when the have the same races or are coming from the same areas.

" Please help us to clarify what racism really is and that Italian fans are not racist. "

“The fight to REAL racism has to begin in schools not in the stadiums, fans are just fans and they behave in different ways when inside the stadium as opposed to when they are in real life.

“I guarantee you that what they do or say to an opponent player of another race is not what they would ever say to someone they would meet in real life.

“Italian fans may not be perfect and we can understand your frustration with this expressions but they are definitely not meant to be racist.”

It is not the first time that a black player has suffered racial abuse at the hands of Cagliari supporters, with Everton striker Moise Kean suffering similar abuse when playing against them for Juventus last season.

The monkey chants directed towards the Belgian have now intensified calls for action. After becoming the latest target of racial abuse, Lukaku wrote on Instagram:

"Cagliari have history for this," said European football's anti-discrimination body Fare.

Inter defender Milan Skriniar told La Gazzetta dello Sport in a post-match interview: "There are things that must not be in football."

But Inter boss Antonio Conte told reporters: "I really didn't hear anything from the bench. However, it is true that in general in Italy more education is needed."

Lukaku joined Inter from Manchester United for £74m in the summer, and was playing in only his second game for his new club at Cagliari's Sardegna Arena.