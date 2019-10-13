Manchester United have been on the hunt for a director of football for more than a year with Rio Ferdinand, Darren Fletcher and current assistant manager Mike Phelan all said to have been considered for the role.

Video - Solskjaer apologises to United fans after disastrous defeat 00:37

Solskjaer was allowed to invest nearly £150million in his playing squad in his first window as permanent United boss, bringing in Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, all of whose performances have convinced executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward that the current system is working.

But the Mail claim that Solskjaer wants more help recruiting players, but not from a director of football.

The Norwegian boss wants United to take on the services of Driblab, a company based in Madrid that have an enormous database of players from which more than half of La Liga already look for new players.

Driblab provide analysis on the players within the database that uses the 'expected goals' index to determine which players performing better than others.

United are already thought to have one of the largest scouting teams in the world but Solskjaer is said to believe they are falling behind the technological advances of other clubs.

Solskjaer does not believe Manchester United need to panic in JanuaryGetty Images

After repeatedly over-paying for players, the club are keen not to be drawn into "panic buys" despite the team currently struggling to string together performances.

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is one of those they are said to be interested in but believe the £71million price-tag is an example of the French club attempting to exploit United's perceived desperation.