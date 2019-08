On the day current Bayern president Uli Hoeness announces his retirement from his decades-long involvement with the club, the German champions appointed another successful former Bayern player to succeed current CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Kahn, nicknamed 'the Titan' who won eight league titles between 1994 and 2008 with the Bavarians, signed a five-year contract after the board voted unanimously in favour of the move in Thursday's meeting.

"It is a great honour to initially become a member of the board and then take over the chairman role at Bayern Munich," the 50-year-old Kahn, a former Germany captain, said in a statement.

Oliver Kahn celebrates Bayern success in 2007Getty Images

"I am deeply linked with the club that has marked my life considerably."

When Rummenigge's contract expires on December 31 2021, Kahn will take over from him as chairman and CEO.

President Hoeness, a 1974 World Cup winner who became the club's general manager in 1979 and then its president in 2009, will not be running for another term at the club's annual general meeting on Nov. 15.

Hoeness, whose reputation was severely tarnished when he was convicted and imprisoned for tax evasion a few years ago, has proposed former Adidas chief Herbert Hainer as his successor at the helm of the biggest German club.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge will step down in 2022 as CEOGetty Images

"We are convinced that we have found in Oliver Kahn the perfect solution looking into the future for the position of chairman of Bayern Munich," said Hoeness.

The former Germany keeper, who also won the Champions League with Bayern in 2001, had long been seen as a likely replacement for Rummenigge as the club look to install a new generation of senior officials.

Kahn was also a 2002 World Cup finalist with Germany, losing to Brazil. An entrepreneur and popular advertising figure, Kahn most recently worked as a television commentator.

Rummenigge had joined Bayern as a player in 1974, enjoying a hugely successful decade, and became the club's vice-president from 1991 to 2002 before taking over his current role.