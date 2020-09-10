Alessandro Florenzi is close to signing for Paris Saint-Germain on loan in a move that could end the French club’s interest in Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin.

Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio reports Florenzi will join PSG on loan for the 2020/21 season with an option to buy, giving the Champions League finalists the right back they have been looking for this summer.

PSG had been linked with a move for Bellerin, with Arsenal reportedly open to offers for the Spanish right back in order to fund some transfers of their own, but Florenzi’s arrival from Roma could satisfy their need for a player in the position.

Florenzi had also been linked with a move to Everton, with Corriere della Sera claiming earlier this week the 29-year-old was giving serious thought to a switch to Goodison Park.

The right back spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia where he made 12 La Liga appearances. This came after Roma’s switch to a back three which eliminated Florenzi’s position in the starting line-up.

Our view

PSG’s need for new full backs, left and right, was obvious even as they made their run to the final of last season’s Champions League and now they have a new right back. Florenzi will be an upgrade on Thilo Kehrer in the position.

However, this looks to be the ultimate Covid-19 market move. In ordinary times, PSG surely would have been more ambitious in their search for a player to play this key role. They surely would have followed up their initial interest in Bellerin.

The way this deal for Florenzi has been structured - a loan deal with an option to buy - suggests PSG’s transfer budget isn’t as healthy this summer as it has been in recent years and with a new central defender and a left back still to find, they are looking for knock-down deals where they can.

