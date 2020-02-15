Goals from Serhou Guirassy, Gael Kakuta and Fousseni Diabate gave 19th-placed Amiens a 3-0 lead before Ander Herrera, playing in an unfamiliar right-back position, pulled one back on the stroke of halftime.

The Spaniard's goal turned the match on its head as a pair of headers by centre back Tanguy Kouassi and a close-range tap in from Mauro Icardi saw PSG grab a 4-3 lead in the 74th minute.

The visitors then missed several gilt-edged chances and were punished in the dying minutes as Guirassy levelled with a fine finish from inside the penalty area after he was put through by substitute Quentin Cornette.

The draw put leaders PSG 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Second-placed Olympique Marseille visit fourth-placed Lille on Sunday while Stade Reims are at home to third-placed Rennes.