Former England striker Paul Mariner has passed away aged 68 after battling with cancer.

Mariner made 35 appearances for the Three Lions and scored 13 goals between 1977 and 1985.

Renowned for being an old-fashioned centre forward, Mariner's playing career took him to Plymouth, Ipswich, Arsenal and Portsmouth before spells at Wollongong City and Stateside at Albany Capitals and San Francisco Bay.

His coaching career began in America at Harvard Crimson as an assistant manager, before taking the same role at MLS club New England Revolution under former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol, a role Mariner held until 2009.

He had half a season managing Plymouth before becoming a member of their coaching staff.

He moved to Toronto FC in January 2011 to become director of player development. From June 2012 to January 2013 he managed the Canadian side.

Mariner had spent most of the last decade working as a commentator and pundit in America.

Former clubs, players, pundits and journalists have been paying tribute to Mariner on social media.

"We are devastated to hear the news of the passing of Town legend Paul Mariner at the age of 68," read a statement released by Ipswich on Saturday.

"The thoughts of everyone at #itfc are with Paul's family and friends at this sad time. Thank you, Paul."

