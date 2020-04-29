Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for COVID-19 for the fourth time in just six weeks, according to reports.

The Argentine confirmed on March 21 that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had contracted COVID-19 after his first positive test for the disease, as one of three Juventus players to contract the disease.

In that time the 26-year-old has had three more tests with the latest coming back as positive, according to Spanish programme El Chiringuito.

The forward had recently spoke about he and Sabatini were feeling much better after reporting how he was previously struggling to breathe, but it appears he is unable to shake the virus at this stage.

"Luckily [we are] much better, these days we do not have any symptoms," said Dybala.

I had stronger symptoms, I got tired very quickly, when I wanted to train, I was short of breath after five minutes. There we noticed that something was not right and through the tests the club did we were told that we were positive.

"From there we had more symptoms, such as cough, tired body and when we slept I felt very cold, but from the club they had told us that we were going to be fine so we had to be calm."

Team-mates Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani were the others to contract the disease after the club carried out tests on all their players last month.

Italian clubs are set to return players to individual training on May 4 before returning to group sessions on May 18 as Serie A plots its return to action.

Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said plans were being put in place for sport's return so when the time comes, it can be done with "utmost safety and security."

