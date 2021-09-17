Pele has been readmitted into an intensive care unit at a hospital in Sao Paulo, according to reports in Brazil.

The Brazil legend left the Albert Einstein hospital on Tuesday following successful surgery to remove a tumour in his colon earlier in September.

However, according to ESPN Brasil , the 80-year-old's health appears to have deteriorated since then and the three-time World Cup winner has reportedly been readmitted to the ICU due to an acid reflux.

The hospital and Pele’s representative in Santos said they could not confirm the news.

The four-time World Cup winner said in a message to fans on Instagram after leaving the ICU earlier this week that he was ready for "90 minutes, plus extra time."

Pele has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided. In recent years he has undergone kidney and prostate procedures. In 2014 he spent time in the ICU due to a severe urinary tract infection.

His public appearances have been limited since the Coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020 and has rarely left his house near Santos since.

Pele is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

