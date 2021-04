Football

Football news - Pep Guardiola - I slept well when not thinking about Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he had some good sleep ahead of the team's Champions League semi-final against PSG. However he stressed that he was only having the good sleep when he stopped thinking about PSG's fearsome attackers, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The pair were impressive in the previous round as PSG knocked out holders Bayern Munich.

00:00:31, an hour ago