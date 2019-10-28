The current Manchester City manager enjoyed four fruitful seasons at Barcelona from 2008 to 2012, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

Messi was a dominant figure during that spell, scoring a staggering 73 goals in all competitions during the 2011-12 campaign, with Guardiola playing a key role in the Argentine’s development into a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

And having come through the Barcelona ranks at La Masia, Guardiola has recalled the first time he knew Messi would help the club “win everything”.

Video - Guardiola could quit City for shock politics role – Euro Papers 02:14

Guardiola told Catalunya Radio: “I had already been told by someone from the squad that there was a very good player in the squad. They told me that he was very young but scored many goals and he was very good.

“I did not know him and one day I saw him and his father at a Nike store. I saw him, he looked small and shy and I thought: "Is this one as good as they say?"

“We started pre-season in Scotland, we won 6-1, 5-0 and he would score three goals a game for you. I thought that, with him, we would win everything.”