Lyon defender Bronze was superb during the match, defending well and marauding forward from right-back. She scored the third goal with a fabulous effort from range after a well-worked free-kick routine.

Speaking after the match Neville eulogised about his full-back.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, she's the best player in the world. There's no player like her.

England's defender Lucy Bronze celebrates after scoring a goalJUBI3 during the France 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final football match between Norway and England, on June 27, 2019, at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, north western France.Getty Images

" I played full-back, but never, ever, ever to the level that she plays at. "

The Lionesses manager added that he wasn’t concerned whether his team would face the USA or France in the semi-finals.

"Ellen White has got the bit between her teeth. She’s a predator. You feel for Jodie Taylor. She’s chomping at the bit. We’ve got competition for places which feels good.

"We want to play them both [France and USA], I’m not bothered who we play. We’ll go to Lyon, the atmosphere and occasion will be incredible. The players have proved the bigger the occasion, the better we are. We’re having fun."