Neville ready to 'cut teeth' at club level after England Women spell

England Women head coach Phil Neville wants his team to be focused on success

Image credit: PA Sport

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

Phil Neville says he feels he will be ready to “cut his teeth” in club management after three years as England Women’s manager.

The former England international took charge of the Lionesses in January 2018 and will leave the role when his contract expires in July 2021.

Although the team are currently in a poor run of form that has seen them lose seven of their last 11 games, Neville led them to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2019 and oversaw a first SheBelieves Cup victory.

He believes the three-year stint has set him up nicely for club management.

“My plan was always just to go for the three years and then get into day-to-day running of a club job, which would be what I wanted to do,” he told beIN Sports’ Keys & Gray Show.

“It’s been brilliant and I’ve loved every minute of it, but ultimately you don’t get to see the players. You don’t get to impact them every single day, which is now what I feel I need to do.

“The plan was always to do the three years. I had a World Cup, I had the Olympics — which [would have been] this summer — and then there’s the Euros in England next summer [which has been postponed until 2022]. That was my three-year stint at international football.

"I think international football for a 41, 42-year-old can get quite frustrating - so I thought, get some managerial experience, which is unbelievable in terms of going to major tournaments, and then cut my teeth in day-to-day running with the energy that I’ve got.

“With the coronavirus, there has obviously been no Olympic Games, no Euros - which meant that obviously I had to make the decision early.”

