England women boss Phil Neville is set to leave his role next year when his contract expries, according to widespread reports.

The former Manchester United and Everton man has been in charge of the Lionesses since 2018, leading the team to the World Cup semi-finals last summer, where they lost to the eventual champions, the USA.

Women's World Cup Neville might be happy - but England can't be satisfied with any more glorious failure 02/07/2019 AT 22:06

His original tenure was supposed to end after his country hosted the Women's European Championship in 2021, but with the tournament postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, England will enter the competition with a new manager in charge.

Play Icon WATCH United to snaffle superstar 'deal maker' as sporting director - Euro Papers 00:01:41

England have struggled since reaching the last four in France in 2019, winning just one game in the SheBelieves Cup in March, a performance Neville himself conceded was unacceptable.

In all, England have lost seven of their last 11 matches, a run starting with the World Cup semi-finals.

He had been set to take charge of Team GB this summer in the Tokyo Olympics, but it remains unclear whether he will still be in charge for the Games when they eventually take place next year, following their postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Women's World Cup Virus sweeps England camp ahead of World Cup quarter-final 26/06/2019 AT 10:39