Football

Phil Neville set to leave England job next year - reports

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
Phil NevillePhil Neville

Phil Neville

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
35 minutes ago | Updated a minute ago

England women boss Phil Neville is set to leave his role next year when his contract expries, according to widespread reports.

The former Manchester United and Everton man has been in charge of the Lionesses since 2018, leading the team to the World Cup semi-finals last summer, where they lost to the eventual champions, the USA.

Neville might be happy - but England can't be satisfied with any more glorious failureNeville might be happy - but England can't be satisfied with any more glorious failure
Women's World Cup

Neville might be happy - but England can't be satisfied with any more glorious failure

02/07/2019 AT 22:06

His original tenure was supposed to end after his country hosted the Women's European Championship in 2021, but with the tournament postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, England will enter the competition with a new manager in charge.

United to snaffle superstar 'deal maker' as sporting director - Euro PapersUnited to snaffle superstar 'deal maker' as sporting director - Euro Papers
Play Icon
WATCH

United to snaffle superstar 'deal maker' as sporting director - Euro Papers

00:01:41

England have struggled since reaching the last four in France in 2019, winning just one game in the SheBelieves Cup in March, a performance Neville himself conceded was unacceptable.

In all, England have lost seven of their last 11 matches, a run starting with the World Cup semi-finals.

He had been set to take charge of Team GB this summer in the Tokyo Olympics, but it remains unclear whether he will still be in charge for the Games when they eventually take place next year, following their postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Virus sweeps England camp ahead of World Cup quarter-finalVirus sweeps England camp ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Women's World Cup

Virus sweeps England camp ahead of World Cup quarter-final

26/06/2019 AT 10:39
The Warm-Up: VAR remains a rampaging shambles of an absolute jokeThe Warm-Up: VAR remains a rampaging shambles of an absolute joke
Women's World Cup

The Warm-Up: VAR remains a rampaging shambles of an absolute joke

23/06/2019 AT 22:57
Related Topics
FootballEngland (W)Phil Neville
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleI feared sack during early days at Liverpool, says Klopp
Next article2020 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams preview