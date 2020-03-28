Elite football in England has been suspended until April 30 and the FA have given permission for the 19/20 season to be extended indefinitely if needs be.

The Chelsea forward says players may need a short pre-season once the pandemic is over to readjust before being thrown straight into league fixtures.

"You can train hard at home but that's nothing compared to the rhythm at the highest level," Pedro told Chelsea's official website.

"A lot of clubs have now been apart for many days, so it's going to be difficult to get match fit.

" I imagine there would have to be a short pre-season and then we'd probably quickly get on to the remaining games to try to complete the season, but only if possible as there is a lot of talk that some leagues might be able to finish and others won't. "

Pedro has remained in England during the lockdown while his children and family resides in Spain. It is a situation he admits is "difficult".

The Spaniard added: "It's hard not to be seeing your children, your parents, your siblings - not having them close by at a complicated, difficult time for us all.