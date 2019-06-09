Goncalo Guedes scored a stunning second-half winner as Portugal made history by claiming the inaugural UEFA Nations League, deservedly beating the Netherlands in Porto.

An expectant crowd, dominated by home fans at the Estádio do Dragão, saw the hosts create the better chances in the match, with Guedes scoring the winner courtesy of a tidy finish with an hour gone.

It was the reigning champions Portugal who asked all of the questions in the first-period but despite registering 11 shots - and the Dutch just one - the hosts were unable to break the deadlock, Bruno Fernandes going closest.

The Dutch, much improved after the restart, played some nice football in central areas but struggled to create chances, with Portugal looking the more likely to add to their lead the longer the game went on.

The winning strike came on the hour-mark when Guedes, given the nod ahead of Benfica sensation Felix Joao, was fed on the edge of the box following a mazy run by Bernardo Silva and the Valencia forward zipped it past a helpless Jasper Cillessen.

There was frustration for Cristiano Ronaldo, who, three years after limping off in the early stages of the European Championship final of 2016, failed to make his mark on the game, but that will matter little to Fernando Santos who become the first winners of the Nations League, having made it through a group of France and Germany.

TALKING POINT - Rising stars Guedes and Silva steal the show

The showpiece occasion was billed as a battle of two potential Ballon d'Or winners - Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk - but it was the rising stars of Portugal, Guedes and Silva, who took centre-stage. Gueyes was perhaps a surprise inclusion and he repaid his manager's faith with a stunning winning goal, while Silva - a star performer in the semi-final victory over Switzerland - registered yet another assist for his country. Santos' side have plenty of attacking power amongst their ranks, but they are built on their defensive stability and once Portugal got themselves into the lead they never really looked like conceding, as Ronaldo lifted his fourth title of the season.

As for the Netherlands, and while they have improved tenfold in the last 12 months, gone are the days of Arjen Robben and Robin Van Persie and they lack the fire-power of days gone by. They looked fatigued tonight, too, and perhaps their battle with England on Thursday night played its part in this underwhelming performance.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Goncaldo Guedes

Eder was the hero as Portugal claimed the Euro 2016 title, tonight it's the 22-year-old Valencia attacker who will steal the headlines. Along with rising starts like Silva and Bruno Fernandes (both 24 years old), who were both lively and candidates for the star performer, Santos has promising players in abundance who could go on to dominate the European international scene for years to come.

More to follow...