WEDNESDAY'S BIG STORIES

The sad story of Arsenal Football Club

As streetworkers sweep confetti off the streets of Holloway, Arsenal fans are bouncing out of bed with optimism once more. Dani Ceballos is arriving on loan from Real Madrid for a year, apparently snubbing Tottenham in the process, the perfect antidote for failing to sign an affordable left-back from Scotland.

Sure, he won’t ever arrive on a permanent deal – Real Madrid want him long-term and are unlikely to accept Arsenal’s standard ‘pennies plus obscure players’ offer – but it’s a coup nonetheless. Throw in William Saliba, a player none of us have seen play but sounds exciting, and it’s a golden time to support the club.

Except it’s not. Arsenal remain a shambles. Their captain is refusing to play for them, their (now former) best player (Aaron Ramsey) left on a free and their highest wage earner has made it impossible to negotiate all future contracts. Why accept £100,000-a-week when '8/10 against bottom six team at home, pulling out of games north of Watford and disappearing in all but one game that matters' is currently worth £350,000 every single week courtesy of Mesut Ozil. No wonder they have no money.

It gets worse. Crystal Palace are growing tired of the Gunners' pursuit of Wilfried Zaha. No matter how Arsenal dress up their £40 million offer, no matter how many Reiss Nelsons they throw in, Palace aren't interested. The cheek. And with Laurent Koscielny angling for an exit, and Saliba not arriving until next summer, Arsenal's defence will again rely on the consistently 3/10 Shkodran Mustafi.

How has it come to this? A once great club reduced to a punchline, owners content with minimal on-pitch joy. With such little to cling onto, it's no wonder Arsenal fans are celebrating beating Spurs to two players who will never play together.

Someone sign Gareth Bale

…except if you live in China.

The Welshman was the catalyst, according to the 20 seconds of Twitter highlights we could find, as Real Madrid forced a 2-2 draw with Arsenal last night before winning on penalties.

But even if his social media showreel is biased (probably, given he missed in the shootout), it’s obvious that Zinedine Zidane’s treatment of him has been ludicrous. The guy has helped Real Madrid win FOUR Champions League titles – including that bicycle kick in last year’s final. He scored the winner in the 2014 final, the one that ended Real’s pursuit of La Decima, before the headlines were stolen by Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating a redundant last-minute penalty.

So what if he didn’t score as many goals as Ronaldo? Is that really a yardstick for failure? He has injury struggles, understood, but when he is fit he remains one of the best in the world. Come on, Gareth. Keep your salary demands down and prove yourself. You're a right catch.

Arise, Sir Daniel Levy

This was supposedly the window Mauricio Pochettino, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen sailed away, supposedly the window Spurs spent frugally to cling onto their top-four status.

Not so. Poch has stuck around, Alderweireld’s bargain release clause vanishes on Friday and Eriksen is coming to terms with the fact he’s not too good for Tottenham. Then there's Tanguy Ndombele, who has arrived for a club-record fee from Lyon, while Giovanni Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon are expected to follow this week – both for well below the asking price.

Who is responsible for this glorious summer? Pochettino? Perhaps, but his role is diminished compared to that of Daniel Levy. The Spurs chairman has backed his manager at the perfect time and overseen the construction of world football's greatest stadium (actually second best, see below), all while refusing to pay extortionate transfer fees and match the wages of rival clubs. Genius.

Plus he’s even managed to make this happen…

IN OTHER NEWS

Vincent Janssen joins Tottenham HOF

Serhiy Rebrov, Helder Postiga, Bobby Zamora, Grzegorz Rasiak, Roman Pavlyuchenko, Louis Saha, Roberto Soldado. We're delighted to induct a new member into your post-Millennium squad of Tottenham Cult Striker Heroes.

Vincent Janssen is no more. Well, he’s still alive, but he won’t be playing Premier League football next season. Or European football for that matter.

The Sighing Dutchman has swapped London life for Mexico, bringing an end to a hopeless but semi-heroic stint in north London. The fans adored him. He worked incredibly hard. But there were warning signs it wouldn’t work out, specifically the fact that he was the first striker in history to look ordinary in a YouTube ‘welcome to our club’ montage.

Still, don't feel too sorry for him. This is his new crib:

HEROES & ZEROES

Hero: Chris Kirkland

Because it's always OK to talk.

Zero: Football

Which is way it's sad that a Twitter account, claiming to be a Championship footballer intending to come out as gay, has been deleted. The account @FootballerGay said they are "not strong enough to do this", suggesting football still has a long, long way to go before it can join the 21st Century.

" Call me all the names under the sun, belittle me and ridicule me, a lot will, and I can’t change that, but I’m not strong enough to do this. Just remember that I’ve got feelings, without coming out I can’t convince anybody otherwise, but this isn’t a hoax. I wouldn’t do that. "

IN THE CHANNELS

Antoine Griezmann SICK skills compilation: Barcelona edition.

RETRO CORNER

Remember fonder times at Arsenal with this beautiful footage from their Invincibles season.

COMING UP

Valleta FC, the team who tried to sign Usain Bolt*, are in action in Champions League qualification, as are Celtic.

Arise, Sir Nick Miller? That's the campaign the Warm-Up is launching ahead of his expected return tomorrow.

*Tenuous, tenuous link alert: It is one year out from the #Tokyo2020 Olympics.