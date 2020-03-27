All football in England has been suspended until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and only last week the 20 Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to extend the season indefinitely if necessary.

Liverpool are just two victories away from winning their first top-flight title in 20 years and are 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

But according to the Athletic, senior members within the league's clubs now believe there is 'no place for sport at the moment'.

"You look at the people sitting around the Premier League table by Skype; their egos cannot sustain a mirror being held up to them," one high-ranking official told the website.

" The fact is they are not as important as a Tesco delivery driver at this time. We run a game. No more, no less. "

The official added: "We look like petulant, ridiculous children now. I passionately believe what we're doing is wrong."

The next Premier League shareholders meeting is currently scheduled for April 3.

All results for the 2019-20 season below the three divisions of the fifth-tier National League were expunged this week due to the coronavirus crisis.