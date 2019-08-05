For every Tim Cahill there has been at least 10 Ryan Sessegnons, at least a dozen Anthony Knockaerts and many, many of the Lee Hughes mould - players who have produced outstanding returns in the second tier but have struggled to make the grade in the top flight.

Leicester paid Norwich £22million last summer for James Maddison - a fee that raised a few eyebrows at the time - but he has shown himself to have the quality and the temperament to become a Premier League star.

Speaking to The Coaches' Voices, Everton manager David Moyes underlined the importance of Cahill's arrival at Goodison Park back in 2004, in the same summer that Wayne Rooney departed for Manchester United. Moyes said:

" Bringing Tim Cahill to the club set a different type of standard because I believe that he came with a hunger, determination, a toughness. Also an ego. "

"Bill [Kenwright, the Everton chairman] thought he was a great character which I didn't know and it's something which for managers, it's very difficult to find out about players characters. You try to - you try to meet them, you try to find out a bit about them, but I've got to say we signed a brilliant character."

Maddison certainly shares Cahill's character and ego, so where is the next breakout star coming from? Eurosport takes a look at the candidates....

ASTON VILLA

Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Ezri Konsa (Brentford, £12m), Jota (Birmingham City, £4m)

Jack Grealish has admitted that he thought he was going to be a Tottenham player at the start of last season, but the 23-year-old will be in the claret and blue of his boyhood club as Villa return to the top flight with the visit to Spurs.

Remaining under the tutelage of first Steve Bruce and then Dean Smith has proved a wise decision, as Grealish has only got better over the past 12 months, and while the youngster played a role as a boy in Villa's last campaign in the top flight, he returns a man determined to show he belongs at this level.

"It's a massive season for me and it's the right time for me to come back into the Premier League and hopefully start showing my talent," Grealish told the BBC.

" My dream when we got relegated was to get this club back to where it belongs. Everyone knows that Villa should be a Premier League club. "

While John McGinn enjoyed a better goals and assists return last season, and Ezri Konsa arrives for a big fee, it is Grealish that provides the greatest intrigue. Prospects: 8/10

BOURNEMOUTH

Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City, £13m), Jack Stacey (Luton Town, £4m)

Bournemouth have had an issue at full-back for quite a while, with Diego Rico having struggling to oust Charlie Daniels, while Adam Smith has been getting the best out of his abilities for the past five seasons. Lloyd Kelly has arrived with plenty of promise - and was linked to a move to Liverpool to replace Moreno earlier this summer.

But a fast start to life with the Cherries has been scuppered by a pre-season injury setback, and the fixtures list will get considerably tougher for Bournemouth just at the point Kelly is expected to be fit again. Prospects: 6/10

The England Under-21 international is expected to miss the start of the campaign with ankle ligament damage, but while the left-back will have to bide his time, Jack Stacey could prove incredible value on the right side.

The 23-year-old cleared up at the end-of-the-season awards at Luton before completing a £4m switch - and since failing to make the grade at Reading, Stacey has blossomed into a marauding full-back who could just prove to be the Matt Doherty of the 2019/20 season. Prospects: 8/10

CHELSEA

Mason Mount (returning from loan at Derby County), Tammy Abraham (returning from loan at Aston Villa)

Mount scored nine goals and provided four assists for Derby County during his loan spell in the Championship last season, and the midfielder is fresh from signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old faces stiff competition in the Chelsea midfield, but Lampard admitted after his side's 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach that the youngster has left him with a selection headache.

The Blues boss said: “He’s done a lot. I’m really happy with how he’s training, how he’s playing and his status in the group coming back here.

" The players recognise quality instantly but they also recognise work rate and character — and Mason has all of those. He has given me a problem. "

Lampard may yet opt to loan the player out once more to a Premier League club, but the England Under-21 international is in the perfect hands to become a feature of the next decade in the Premier League. Prospects: 7/10

It's a big season for Tammy Abraham, who followed up 27 Championship goals at Bristol City with a less than convincing season in the top flight with Swansea, only to then rediscover his scoring touch back at second-tier level with Aston Villa.

With better quality around him, Abraham will hope to take full advantage of Chelsea's transfer ban, and at 21, time is certainly still on his side. Prospects: 7/10

LEICESTER

James Justin (Luton Town, undisclosed)

Bournemouth's Stacey is not the only player making the leap from Luton in League One straight to the Premier League. Justin's career has been on a rapid rise in the last two years, as he helped the Hatters to back-to-back promotions.

After Danny Simpson left Leicester this summer, Brendan Rodgers moved quick to find an understudy to Ricardo Pereira, but the Portuguese has shown his attacking instincts at the King Power, meaning that Justin could possibly play behind him down the right flank.

Having arrived for a reported £6m, Justin has Maddison as the perfect team-mate for advice on how to handle the step-up in class, while the 21-year-old will have beneffited from Leicester opting to spend almost their entire pre-season on home soil. Prospects: 7/10

LIVERPOOL

Harry Wilson (returning from loan at Derby County)

Wilson provided a timely reminder of his undoubted talent with a brilliant strike in Liverpool's 3-1 friendly win over Lyon, and while some Reds supporters have been left disgruntled by a lack of transfer activity, Jurgen Klopp may well have seen in Wilson a ready-made solution.

Speaking last week, Klopp suggested he is yet to make a decision on whether to retain the exciting prospect for the forthcoming campaign.

"We are in constant conversations, that's clear. We have to do the right thing for us and for the boy. He is obviously a really good player and I was really happy with him in the whole pre-season."

A bright loan spell with Derby has led to the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle expressing interest in another temprorary arrangement, but the Welshman's 18 goals and five asssits at Championship level last term suggest he could answer Liverpool's call for a goalscoring midfielder. Prospects: 8/10

MAN UTD

Daniel James (Swansea City, £15m)

James became the first signing of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era at Manchester United earlier this summer, and the Welshman was targeted during pre-season friendly encounters against Inter Milan and Tottenham.

It's been a meteoric rise then for James, who last summer was close to a loan spell with Yeovil, and the winger showed he is ready to drag United back to the top after stepping forward to strike the decisive penalty against AC Milan at the weekend.

Speaking after United's shootout win in Cardiff, Solskjaer said: "Dan is ready to go. He’s had a great pre-season and has fitted straight into the group, both as a player on the pitch and in the team, and as a person and a personality in the group.

" He’s been a joy to work with and I didn’t give him the last penalty, I think he wanted it and that’s always a good sign. "

The 21-year-old's pace will come as no secret to Premier League defences, and Solskjaer could well use him as a first substitute to exploit tired legs (James ranked third in the Championship for fast breaks per 90 minutes last season).

His speed and work rate have drawn obvious comparisons with Ryan Giggs; usurpsing either Jesse Lingard or Anthony Martial in a wide position is the next challenge - and provided the hype doesn't get to his head, James is the obvious heir to Maddison's crown. Prospects: 9/10

NORWICH

Max Aarons, Emi Buendia

Max Aarons looks like he's staying at Norwich despite interest elsewhere, but he wasn't part of a water-tight defence even at Championship level. The 19-year-old's excelled going forward, with his two goals and six assists helping to make him one of the most highly regarded young talents in the country. Prospects: 7/10

Emiliano Buendia also chipped in with eight goals and 12 assists, and his 91 chances created places him in the Maddison-lite category. Prospects: 6/10

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Callum Robinson (Preston, £6m), Oli McBurnie (Swansea, £20m)

A move that may have snuck under the radar, Robinson scored 12 goals last season for Preston despite missing four months of the season.

With 12 months remaining on his contract at Deepdale, Preston were forced to sell, and his two goals against Barnsley in pre-season may already have moved him above David McGoldrick in the pecking order. Primed to benefit from those over-lapping centre-backs, the Blades might just have landed themselves a bargain. Prospects: 6/10

Sheffield United kept a total of 21 clean sheets last term - enough to earn Dean Henderson the Golden Glove award in the second tier - so it's perhaps unsurprising that manager Chris Wilder has focused his transfer strategy on enhancing the attack.

At £20m, Oli McBurnie has become the most expensive player in Scottish football history - but the former Swansea striker has already shown the necessary character to reach the pinnacle of the English game.

It was while on loan at Chester that Ricky Sbragia selected the striker ahead of Real Madrid youth team player Jack Harper - a decision that was met with ridicule by many north of the border. Aged 23, McBurnie has had to fight his way up the footballing pyramid.

With his socks rolled low down, he will be a welcome throwback to the times of Steve Claridge, an old school player under the guidance of an old school boss. Prospects: 6/10

SOUTHAMPTON

Che Adams (Birmingham City, £15m)

Adams feared he had left himself open to mockery when he said at his Southampton unveiling that his next focus was on winning the Premier League.

But having made a fast start to life at Saints, scoring three goals in pre-season, the former Birmingham striker's ambition should not be mistaken for arrogance.

The explosive striker is another fine Non-League to Premier League heart-warming story of rejection and rise, and he looks well suited to Ralph Hasenhuttl's style with his pace and runs in behind defences.

Being kind, the 23-year-old offers the same qualities as the hard-working Shane Long, but with a greater output. Named in the Championship Team of the Year after scoring 22 league goals during the 2016/17 season, Adams has had to bide his time for a Premier League move - and he is at the right club for drawing in the big hitters. Prospects: 7/10

