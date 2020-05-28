The Premier League is set to return after a three-month enforced break with Liverpool on the brink of winning the title for the first time. But who’s in contention for the European places? Who’s battling relegation? And who could win the Golden Boot? James Walker-Roberts provides a reminder of all you might have forgotten about the 2019/20 season….

Who can win the title?

Liverpool. Two wins needed and it’s all over.

Jurgen Klopp's side lead by 25 points and the league could even be wrapped up on the first full weekend of the restart if second-placed Manchester City don’t win their game in hand against Arsenal on June 17. Head over here to read all about when Liverpool could be crowned champions.

Along with the title, Liverpool also have several records in their sights. They are on course to break City's record of 100 points, secure the largest winning margin (which currently stands at 19 points) and win the title in the quickest time - currently set at five games remaining.

They can also record the most home wins in a season if they win their last four at Anfield, which would take them to a perfect 19, one more than the record. And there's the chance to get the most wins in a season, with six more taking them past City's record of 32.

Who can make the top four?

With top spot secured and Manchester City and Leicester both well placed in second and third, it looks like it could be a six-team battle for the final Champions League place.

Chelsea are the current holders of fourth spot on 48 points but are only three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, who were on a promising run before the break.

Wolves are in sixth on 43 points, level with Sheffield United, who could move up to fifth if they win their game in hand against Aston Villa on June 17.

Chris Wilder’s side also face Chelsea, Manchester United and Wolves in their remaining fixtures so their fate is very much in their own hands.

Sheffield United are in position to challenge for a top-four finish Image credit: Getty Images

Then there’s the two north London teams. Tottenham, who will be boosted by the return of several injured players, including Harry Kane, are in eighth on 41 points while Arsenal are on 40 points but with a game in hand.

Seventh place is likely to secure a Europa League spot for next season.

Who will be relegated?

This is where the real intrigue seems to be.

Bottom-placed Norwich appear to doomed as they have a six-point gap to safety and a far inferior goal difference to the teams around them.

However, then there’s five teams who are in real trouble.

Aston Villa (19th place, 25 points), Bournemouth (18th place, 27 points), Watford (17th place, 27 points), West Ham (16th place, 27 points) and Brighton (15th place, 29 points) are all facing the prospect of dropping into the Championship if their results don’t improve.

Southampton (34 points) and Newcastle (35 points) could get dragged in if things go badly for them and the teams below them pick up some good results.

Who will win the Golden Boot?

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is currently the front-runner with 19 goals, although he hadn’t scored in 2020 before netting twice in the final game before the league was suspended.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close behind on 17 goals while Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are both on 16.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope leads the Golden Glove race for the most clean sheets with 11, one ahead of Alisson, Dean Henderson and Kasper Schmeichel.

