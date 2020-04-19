League bosses indicated last week they are working to a possible return date of 8 June, with games likely to be played behind closed doors as government restrictions on social mixing remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The Brazil forward is conscious of the diminished effect of playing games in empty stadiums, but says that the priority for everybody concerned - players, league officials and club bosses -should be the safety of those involved.

"Football without fans is no fun. I've heard that at we could return with closed gates, with no public in the ­stadiums. If it is necessary and if we must play for the good of all, it must be done," he told Brazilian publication Folha.

Much has been made of how best to finish the season in order to allow Liverpool to confirm the Premier League title they have all-but confirmed, but Chelsea man insisted even the players won't be concerned about being crowned champions right now.

"Even Liverpool players themselves, if you ask them, will say that they are concerned about their own health and that of their families. Not with the English title," said Willian.

" "I reflect and thank God that my family and I are healthy. You may think that I am a football player and I am well, but this virus affects everyone, regardless of who you are. "

"Money does not buy your health and many people have died from this disease.

"I realised that the coronavirus was serious when reading the news that it had arrived in Europe. But there was a moment when it really felt real for all of us – when [Callum] Hudson-Odoi tested positive.

"The club told all of us that we would have to be quarantined, inside the house, without contact with anyone. My family was in Brazil and I was alone for 14 days, locked up.

"I tried to find a way to train, which was difficult because in London I live in an apartment. As soon as those two weeks were over, I looked for leaders and asked them to release me to return to Brazil. They agreed."