Rashford suffered a double stress fracture to his back in February and there was doubt whether he would return before the end of the season and be at full fitness for the European Championships, but the ubiquitous effects of the coronavirus pandemic mean there is no longer a clock ticking on his recovery.

“I have a scan in another couple of days so it’ll solidify it then, but I feel, comparing it to two or three weeks ago, 10 times better and for me now it’s just about getting ready to build it back up to training and playing games with the team," Rashford told Sky Sports News.

" I’m in a much better place, I’m much happier than I was about a month ago, so things are looking positive. "

The 22-year-old forward does not feels his recovery has been hampered by being in lockdown.

“Everyone is just dealing with the circumstances as well as they can,” Rashford said.

“I’ve just been in my house, doing my gym and recovery work, reading books, watching Netflix, just whatever you can do to make the time pass really."