Pulisic completed his move to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in January, but the deal has only gone through this summer - and the American showed he is ready to make up for any lost time.

The £58m acquisition has played down his role as a replacement for Eden Hazard, but he did little to bring down the hype as he latched onto a pass to open the scoring after just 20 minutes.

Pulisic then turned provider for Barkley after being brought down inside the area three minutes later, with the England midfielder making no mistake from the spot.

Barkley continued his fine pre-season form as he produced the ball of the game, a 40-yard pass that enabled Pulisic to dink in his second and Chelsea's third before the half-hour mark.

Jerome Onguene reduced the deficit for the hosts just after the interval but from another Barkley assist, Pedro restored Chelsea's three-goal cushion with an audacious backheel finish.

In an open and entertaining finale, Takumi Minamino made it 4-2 from the penalty spot after a foul by Davide Zappacosta but Michy Batshuayi struck a fifth for the visitors with two minutes remaining.

There was still time for Minamino to notch his second, but the scoreline flattered Salzburg.

Following his man-of-the-match display, Lampard said on Pulisic: "He showed his quality. I loved the nature of his goals. He can be a really big player for us.

"The fact that there were goals at both ends tells the story. Great attacking line from us. It’s a concern we conceded, but we have time to improve on that."