In what has been a difficult summer for Zidane amid his public feud with Gareth Bale, Wednesday offered welcome respite for the under-fire Madrid boss as the Spanish giants ended their stay in Germany with a win.

Bale had refused to make the trip to Munich after the collapse of his proposed move to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning, but he was not missed at the Allianz Arena as Benzema provided a reminder of his talents.

Nacho and Mariano were also on target for Real, who trailed inside 10 minutes when Gary Rodrigues struck for Fenerbahce. Benzema soon levelled from close range before he headed the La Liga side in front.

After Vinicius Junior failed to convert from an Eden Hazard pass, the Turkish giants equalised when Nabil Dirar's firm hit from the edge of the area zipped past Keylor Navas.

Benzema completed his hat-trick to restore Real's lead from substitute Lucas Vazquez's cross, but Fenerbahce fought back again as Ozan Tufan made it 3-3 with a spectacular long-range effort just shy of the hour-mark.

But in the final 30 minutes, Real's superior depth told, as Nacho capitalised on a spill from Altay Bayindir to thrash the Spanish side back in front before Mariano wrapped up the victory with a composed finish from inside the box.