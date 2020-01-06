The club confirmed in two separate statements that the forwards, who both started Saturday's 3-0 La Liga win over Getafe, will be absent for the money-spinning trip.

Benzema has a hamstring issue, while Bale is suffering from a chest infection. A timescale has not been given for their return.

They join team mate Eden Hazard, who has an ankle problem, as well as Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Valencia forward Rodrigo (both with knee issues) as high-profile absentees for the tournament, which has courted controversy since its reformatting was announced last year.

The Super Cup was a two-legged tie between the league champions and Copa del Rey holders. However, Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales oversaw a dramatic shake-up in November, striking a three-year deal to play the tournament in Saudi Arabia - a move which has angered human rights groups, as well as local supporters.

Real and Valencia meet in the first semi-final in Jeddah on Wednesday before Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid 24 hours later for a place in Sunday's final. It is the latest sports event to be held in the Kingdom, which also hosted the Italian Super Cup in December.