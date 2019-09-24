Zidane's Madrid will first have to navigate the visit of Osasuna tomorrow before heading across the city to the Wanda Metropolitano to take on their neighbours.

Los Blancos are unbeaten in La Liga but have failed to win twice and will still be stinging from a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their opening Champions League fixture.

Ferland Mendy started at left-back in that game but has an abductor muscle injury in his left leg and will likely miss both games this week.

With Marcelo already sidelined due to a neck injury, Zidane is left cursing his luck as the Spanish giants come into a spell where two games a week, or even three, will be standard fare.

"I'm not worried but it does bother me that we have a lot of injuries," Zidane said.

"I don't want to see my players injured but that is part of football, we can't control it. You can take great care of the players, the backroom staff are very good. But not just that, you need sometimes a bit of luck.

"[Mendy] is an important player for us but things happen.

Ferland Mendy is the latest Real Madrid star to suffer an injuryGetty Images

"We have seven games in 21 days, they've all played for their international sides and they're going to have more international games after these games. It makes things difficult."

He added: "Everyone can have an opinion and say, '[the backroom staff] are doing this wrong' but we need a bit of respect for these people – they have proven that they know their jobs.

"We work hard in pre-season, it's necessary to do that. There's lots of reasons why people can get injured in games and you have to accept it.

"It's not just Real Madrid that have injuries, all clubs do."