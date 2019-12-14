'When I finish here I come back' - Hazard vows to return to Chelsea
Eden Hazard has told a Chelsea fan he will return to the Premier League club when his Real Madrid contract is up.
The Belgium international, who scored 110 goals for the southwest London club, has been filmed telling a fan he will return to the club when his contract expires in 2024.
Hazard said: "When I finish here I’ll come back."
The 28-year-old was also asked if he still watches his former club, which he replied: "When I can I watch. Not all the time."
