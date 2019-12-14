Video - 'PSG want Icardi deal, but wife and agent Nara prefers other top club' - Euro Papers 01:32

The Belgium international, who scored 110 goals for the southwest London club, has been filmed telling a fan he will return to the club when his contract expires in 2024.

Hazard said: "When I finish here I’ll come back."

The 28-year-old was also asked if he still watches his former club, which he replied: "When I can I watch. Not all the time."