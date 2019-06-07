Getty Images
Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard has signed for Real Madrid, bringing to an end months of speculation.
The Belgian, who played a key role in delivering the Europa League for Maurizio Sarri and the Blues against Arsenal, will join the Liga club this summer after the London side announced and agreement had been made.
Spanish media reports said Real paid Chelsea €100 million for the Belgium international, who was set to become a free agent in June 2020.
