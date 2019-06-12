Mendy has signed a six-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, and will be officially unveiled next Wednesday at his first press conference as a Real Madrid player.

The 24-year-old, who has three full caps for France, joins Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, centre-back Eder Militao, forward Rodrygo Goes, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and Brahim Diaz in arriving this year as Zinedine Zidane looks to freshen up his squad ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The news is no surprise after Didier Deschamps, the France head coach, claimed Mendy was set to move to the Spanish capital.

"Two years ago, he was in the second division and now he will play at Real Madrid," Deschamps said of Mendy, who joined Lyon from Le Havre for £4.5m in 2017.

Madrid finished third in La Liga last season, 19 points behind champions and arch-rivals Barcelona.

So far this summer, they have only allowed Oscar Rodriguez to leave on loan to Leganes, but Madrid are keen to balance the books - before they continue to seek reinforcements.

Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba are both wanted by president Florentino Perez - while Borja Mayoral, James Rodríguez, Keylor Navas and Gareth Bale could all be allowed to leave the Bernabeu.