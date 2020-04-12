The path is the same as the one taken by Liverpool trio Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino, who all passed through the Austrian champions before arriving at Anfield.

The Norwegian has had an explosive start to life at Dortmund, scoring 12 goals in his first 11 appearances since joining the club in January.

But he credits the schooling he received at Salzburg as having been the key to his new superstar status in Germany, having moved to the Austrian capital from Norwegian side Molde in 2018.

“It was a perfect move,” he told FourFourTwo magazine.

" In the first half of the year I trained a lot and didn’t play much, but then the summer arrived and I just didn’t look back. There was a new manager who helped me a lot: Jesse Marsch was fantastic to me. "

Haaland was equally prolific during his time at Salzburg, scoring 29 goals in 27 games in all competitions prior to his move to Dortmund in January this year, and he says club officials had an easy time convincing him to join, going as far as showing him tapes of the supporters' famous Yellow Wall.

“I’d seen it before that, of course, but they showed me – all the fans are amazing here,” he said.

“I had a very good feeling about Dortmund from the first moment, and that’s why I’m here. I liked the whole club, the history, the people in the club and how they run it. We decided Dortmund was the best option. And it is.”