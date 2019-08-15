The 30-year-old now plays for Basel and he sustained a head injury during the Champions League qualifying match between the Swiss side and LASK earlier this month.

The aneurysm was only discovered after he was taken to the hospital for scans, and it was not caused by the knock during the game.

The Dutchman released a statement on Thursday, which read: "I'm very grateful the brain aneurysm got discovered.

Ricky van Wolfswinkel challenges for an aerial ball in the previous round against PSVGetty Images

"Normally a brain aneurysm is not discovered in time, only after it has ruptured and caused other damage.

" The doctors made multiple scans and eventually found out that I have a brain aneurysm. "

"The hit I got in the game has absolutely nothing to do with the existing brain aneurysm - this has been there for a long period but I didn't have any symptoms so we didn't know it was there."

Van Wolfswinkel's only Premier League goal came against EvertonPA Sport

Van Wolfswinkel signed for Norwich from Sporting CP in July 2013 for £8.5million but scored just one goal - on his debut againat Everton - in 28 appearances.

He was sold to his former club Vitesse three years later. Van Wolfswinkel will be sidelined for at least six months, but a return date is dependent on the reaction of the brain aneurysm following treatment.