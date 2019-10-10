Brazil do not have a competitive fixture until March when their World Cup qualification process begins.

But the freshly-crowned Copa America champions are keen to go into that campaign fully prepared and flew to Singapore this week ahead of a friendly double-header.

They will face Nigeria on Sunday but first they had to contend with a Senegal side that reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations just three months ago.

It looked as though the Selecao would be in for an easy rider when they took the lead after just nine minutes.

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus cut in from the right-hand side and then played a perfect reverse pass to find Firmino, who produced a sublime chipped finish, his 13th international strike.

However, his Liverpool team-mate Mane was keen not to be outdone in a game that had such apparent significance to the club's fans that it was streamed live through the team's official app.

Firmino and Mane are part of a star-studded Liverpool front threeGetty Images

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou converted from the spot in first-half stoppage time to level things up and neither side was able to find a winner after the break as humid conditions and a questionable playing surface put fluency at a premium.

But that will not be an acceptable excuse for Brazil who are now without a win in their last three games and will desperately wanted to have celebrated Neymar's 100th appearance, the youngest ever Brazilian to the mark, with a much-needed victory.

The striker went close with a second-half shot that was deflected over and Mane hit the post with a 20-yarder five minutes from time, but both teams had to settle with a draw far from home.