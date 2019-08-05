Dybala demanded £350,000-a-week wages from United over a five-year contract, which would have made him the club's second highest earner behind Alexis Sanchez, but United were not willing to meet such extravagant demands.

The breakdown in negotiations has left the door ajar for Inter Milan to renew their interest in Lukaku, with head coach Antonio Conte frustrated that his new club are so far not willing to increase their initial £54m offer for the Belgian.

In the meantime, Lukaku recieved permission from United to use an official day off from training at Carrington to work on his fitness with former club Anderlecht.

The 26-year-old has missed United's perfect winning run during pre-season owing to a foot injury, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been open to the idea of selling the striker this summer as part of his squad rebuild at Old Trafford.

Lukaku began his career at the Belgian giants, where he scored 33 league goals in 73 appearances as a teenager - and the striker was clearly delighted to given the opportunity to train with the club's youth team.

As the Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur wrote on Twitter: "One of those unexpected twists and turns" - but will he seal a move away from United before Thursday's transfer deadline?