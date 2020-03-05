The former Barcelona and AC Milan was in Paraguay for a charity event with his brother, and, while not under arrest, is cooperating with officials.

"[Ronaldinho and his brother] are not being detained, they are still under judicial investigation and they have to testify. Then it will be decided whether they will be arrested or not," Euclides Acevedo told ESPN.

A man the pair were travelling with has been taken into custody, and early reports suggest that Ronaldinho and his brother believe that they were tricked by the arrested individual.

Ronaldinho and has brother must report the prosecutor's office on Thursday when a decision will be made on whether to arrest the pair or not, the report added.