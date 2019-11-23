Ronaldo missed the trip to play Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium as the Portuguese forward recovers from the injury he has been nursing in recent weeks.

The side won 3-1 in his absence, with Gonzalo Higuain netting twice after the nerazzuri had taken the lead.

"I hope Ronaldo will be back for the Champions League on Tuesday," Sarri added.

"He has this little problem that is above all affecting him in training, as he’s struggling to train consistently.

"A lot depends on how he feels, the fatigue and the need he has at any moment to rest."