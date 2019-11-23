Getty Images
Ronaldo a chance to be fit to play Atletico Madrid on Tuesday
Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is hopeful Cristiano Ronaldo will have recovered from his knee problem in time for Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid in Turin.
Ronaldo missed the trip to play Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium as the Portuguese forward recovers from the injury he has been nursing in recent weeks.
The side won 3-1 in his absence, with Gonzalo Higuain netting twice after the nerazzuri had taken the lead.
"I hope Ronaldo will be back for the Champions League on Tuesday," Sarri added.
"He has this little problem that is above all affecting him in training, as he’s struggling to train consistently.
"A lot depends on how he feels, the fatigue and the need he has at any moment to rest."
