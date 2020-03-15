The Premier League, English Football League, Women's Super League and men and women's FA Cup competitions were suspended on Friday following an emergency meeting sparked by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for the virus a day earlier.

Writing in his column for the Times, the 34-year-old Derby forward and former England captain has called out the government and football authorities for displaying a "lack of leadership" in the crisis.

"Why did we wait until Friday?" He said.

"Why did it take Mikel Arteta to get ill for the game in England to do the right thing?

"For players, staff and their families it has been a worrying week — one in which you felt a lack of leadership from the government and from the FA and Premier League.

"After the emergency meeting, at last the right decision was made — until then it almost felt like footballers in England were being treated like guinea pigs.

" I know how I feel. If any of my family get infected through me because I’ve had to play when it’s not safe, and they get seriously ill, I’d have to think hard about ever playing again. I would never forgive the authorities. "

'HAPPY TO PLAY ON'

He added: "We're happy to play until September if the season extends to then, if that's how it has to be. That's our job.

"As long as we know we're safe to play and it's a safe environment for spectators, we'll play.

"The next World Cup is in November and December 2022, so you could actually use this situation as an opportunity and say we're going to finish the 2019-20 season later this year, then prepare for 2022 by having the next two seasons starting in winter."