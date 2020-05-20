Fabio Capello and Ronaldo spent six months together at Real Madrid

Fabio Capello says the player that caused him the most problems during his time at Real Madrid was Cristiano Ronaldo - but Ruud van Nistelrooy has denied the Italian's claim that the "locker room smelled of alcohol".

Ronaldo spent five years at Real from the summer of 2002 to January 2007, while Capello was only in charge for one season in 2006/07.

Despite only spending six months together, during much of which Ronaldo struggled for form and fitness, Capello has revealed he had plenty of issues with the forward.

Football Qatar aims to keep World Cup affordable despite COVID fall-out 38 MINUTES AGO

"The greatest talent I ever coached was Ronaldo,” Capello told Sky Sport Italia. “But at the same time, he was the player who created the most problems for me in the dressing room.

He used to throw parties and all sorts of stuff. Once, [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy came to me and said, 'Coach, the dressing room smells like alcohol'.

"When Ronaldo went to Milan, we started to win. But if we're talking about talent then he was the greatest. Without a doubt."

Van Nistelrooy, who joined Real at the start of the 2006 season and finished his debut campaign as top scorer, has denied Capello’s claim.

"According to some statements attributed to Fabio Capello I told him that the Real Madrid locker room smelled of alcohol," he tweeted. "I want to strongly deny such claims. That team, from the first day, showed maximum professionalism."

Despite the issues during their time together in Madrid, Capello says he and Ronaldo now have a “good relationship”.

"We chat courteously and with pleasure," he added.

Football Klopp says no Liverpool player will be forced to train AN HOUR AGO