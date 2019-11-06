James was praised by Giggs for being “streetwise” after the Manchester United winger stayed down following a heavy collision in Wales’ match against Croatia.

It appeared James had been knocked out, but he came back on after lengthy treatment despite concussion protocols stating a player must be substituted.

Headway chief executive Peter McCabe said Giggs’ comments were “shocking”, with the Wales boss adding that James was “just using his nous”.

Daniel JamesGetty Images

And asked this week if he regretted his comments, Giggs said: "I don't know about regret, but maybe I could have worded it a little bit differently.

"As a manager I should be used to it, but I was a little bit frustrated that after two good performances I was having to talk about someone who didn't get concussion. I want to talk about football.

" I was quite surprised that they didn't mention Ethan (Ampadu), who did come off with a head injury. An organisation like that not having faith in our medical department, which is outstanding. "

"We brought Joe Allen out of a huge game (the 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland) and Kieffer Moore had five stitches in the game before.

CARDIFF, WALES - OCTOBER 13: Daniel James of Wales lies on the ground knocked out during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Croatia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)Getty Images

"Nothing gets said about that, the easy target is Dan James because he plays for Man United. It creates headlines."

He added: "It's disappointing because they are questioning an outstanding medical department that are here and dealing with the situation.

"It was just frustrating that in the couple of days after the game we were talking about that rather than two really good football performances."

Headway hit back

Headway have since responded, stating their gripe is with Giggs and James, not Wales’ medical team.

McCabe said: "I am surprised that Ryan Giggs has chosen to revisit this issue and put the player and himself under further scrutiny.

"Concussion is too serious an issue to allow play-acting and feigning injury to go unchallenged. Head injuries must always be taken seriously.

" Our criticism was aimed squarely at Daniel James and Ryan Giggs. At no point did we criticise the medical team, who followed the protocol and did their job. Indeed, we described their actions in treating Ethan Ampadu in the same game as exemplary. "

"This incident is not about the medical team. It's about a player and a manager setting a poor example and in doing so jeopardising the introduction of concussion substitutes.

"Those opposed to this measure to protect the health and safety of players have suggested that teams may abuse the system for tactical advantage. The behaviour on show on 13 October lends credence to that argument."