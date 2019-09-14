The 19-year-old England winger, who opened his account for his country with a brace in the 5-3 victory over Kosovo, was back to his usual club form in his 50th Bundesliga game on Saturday afternoon.

The former Manchester City starlet has now scored twice and created five goals in four league games, taking his overall German top-flight statistics to 15 goals and 22 assists.

Paco Alcacer scored the first after 28 minutes and then Sancho created the second and third for Marco Reus and Raphael Guerreiro respectively, before Reus notched another in the final minute.