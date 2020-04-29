Former Argentina and Barcelona Javier Saviola has warned Lautaro Martinez that forming a partnership with Lionel Messi if he secures a move to the Spanish club will not be as easy as it seems.

Martinez is one of the hottest prospects in Europe after scoring 16 goals in 31 appearances for Inter Milan this season, leading to the Catalan giants reportedly identifying the forward as their top target for next season.

The Catalan club eye the 22-year-old as the long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, with a contract worth £9 million a year being tabled.

The move would see a partnership with fellow Argentine Messi, but Saviola has insisted that playing with an all-time great "seems easy, but it is not."

Martinez's mercurial ability makes the forward seem a perfect fit for Barca's style, and Saviola, who played for the club between 2001 and 2007, agreed he would be a great addition at the Camp Nou.

"Honestly for me he is a player who can come in handy for Barcelona," Saviola said of Martinez in an Instagram chat with Goal.

"We know what it means to be next to Suarez, Messi and other great players," Saviola added.

I am not saying that it is easy to play with them.

Saviola brought up the example of Paulo Dybala, who, despite being one of the world's top forwards, has struggled to conjure up a playing relationship while on the pitch with Messi for Argentina.

"Dybala said it was difficult with Messi and I supported him because it requires a high level of concentration, to be at his pace," Saviola added.

"It seems easy but it is not."

Martinez has, however, played with Messi for the national team and fared well, scoring nine goals in his 17 senior caps so far.

