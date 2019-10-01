Serge Gnabry netted four on his return to North London as Bayern Munich smashed Tottenham Hotspur in a rampant 7-2 win.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side took the lead after just 12 minutes, with Heung-Min Son squeezing a finish past Manuel Neuer after being played through by Moussa Sissoko. From this point, on, though, Bayern Munich took control equalising just three minutes later through Joshua Kimmich.

The Bundesliga champions then took the lead on the stroke of half time when Robert Lewandowski made Spurs pay for not clearing their own box. And Bayern Munich established a two-goal cushion after 53 minutes, with Gnabry driving at Toby Alderweireld and finding the far corner of the net.

Gnabry scored another two minutes later via the inside of Hugo Lloris’ far post before Harry Kane gave Spurs a lifeline from the penalty spot. The fightback was to be short-lived, though, as Gnabry completed his hat trick and added a fourth with Lewandowski also adding a second to cap Bayern Munich’s scoring at seven.

Tottenham players react after another goal goes inGetty Images

TALKING POINT - What does this result say about Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs team right now?

By the full time whistle Pochettino was stood shell-shocked on the touchline, hands in pockets as the home supporters let their frustrations known. Those boos have become the soundtrack to a disappointing start to the season for Spurs. Questions have been asked of their commitment and organisation and this performance will do nothing to quell them. Bayern Munich were excellent, but Tottenham’s display, particularly in the second half, was concerning.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

The German international couldn’t have dreamt that his return to North London would go any better. Gnabry was irrepressible and relentless throughout. The former Arsenal man looked like he could score or produce a goal every time he picked up the ball in the final third. Gnabry scored four and could have ended up with five or six. He was ruthless in front of goal, demonstrating why he is a key figure for the Bundesliga champions.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham - Lloris 5, Aurier 4, Alderweireld 5, Vertonghen 5, Rose 4, Winks 5, Ndombele 7, Sissoko 5, Dele 6, Son 7, Kane 5. Subs - Eriksen 5, Lamela 5, Moura 5.

Bayern Munich - Neuer 6, Pavard 7, Sule 6, Boateng 7, Alaba 6, Kimmich 8, Tolisso 7, Gnabry 9, Coutinho 8, Coman 8, Lewandowski 8. Subs - Thiago 7, Perisic 5, Martinez 5.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ An early chance! That was a real opening for Bayern Munich! Gnabry was left one-against-one with Alderweireld, the former Arsenal man got the space for a shot, but Lloris made the save to deny him!

7’ Neuer denies Son! There's Spurs' first real opportunity. Ndombele played the pass in behind for the South Korean, but the Bayern Munich goalkeeper smothered the low shot! That perhaps should have been the opener.

12’ GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Bayern Munich: Spurs have the opener! That had been coming! Bayern gave up the ball cheaply on the edge of their own box, Sissoko played the pass through for Son and the South Korean rifled a finish past Neuer despite the German's best efforts!

15’ GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Bayern Munich: Tottenham's lead didn't last long! Kimmich was allowed to bring down a half-clearance about 20 yards out, Spurs gave him far too much time and space and the German international whipped a finish into the left-hand corner of the net. What a finish!

17’ Cleared off the line! Neuer ended up in no man's land in coming out to meet Kane from a Dele pass over the top. Kane got the shot round the goalkeeper, but Alaba was back to clear off the line!

26’ Big chance for Spurs! That should have been a second goal. Kane showed great composure to pick out Ndombele in the box, but his low shot is saved by Neuer. He should have found the back of the net.

45’ GOAL! Tottenham 1-2 Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich have taken the lead right at the end of the first half! Spurs failed to clear their lines and Lewandowski spun on the ball just inside the box and fired a low instinctive finish past Lloris! What a strike from the Polish forward!

53’ GOAL! Tottenham 1-3 Bayern Munich: The former Arsenal man has found the back of the net against Spurs! Gnabry beats Aurier then drives at Alderweireld. The German international cuts inside and moves the ball on to his right foot, firing a finish past Lloris into the far corner of the net!

55’ GOAL! Tottenham 1-4 Bayern Munich: All of a sudden this is turning into a rout! Winks loses the ball 25 yards out from his own goal with the pass played by Boateng into Gnabry. The former Arsenal player then guided a low finish past Lloris off he inside of the far post.

59’ PENALTY KICK TO TOTTENHAM! Spurs have been awarded a penalty as Coman brings down Rose inside the box!

61’ GOAL! Tottenham 2-4 Bayern Munich: Kane has given Tottenham a lifeline from the penalty spot! The England captain was made to wait as the officials checked the penalty with VAR, but despite Neuer diving the right way he was able to guide the ball past the Bayern Munich goalkeeper!

83’ GOAL! Tottenham 2-5 Bayern Munich: What a performance from Gnabry on his return to North London! The ball was played over the top from Thiago for the attacker to run on to, he took an excellent touch and finished with aplomb past Lloris. What a player he is.

87’ GOAL! Tottenham 2-6 Bayern Munich: It's six for the Bundesliga champions! This has turned into a battering for Spurs. Gnabry played the pass into Coutinho who then spun an excellent ball out to Lewandowski. The Polish striker then found the far corner of the net with the low finish.

88’ GOAL! Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich: The former Arsenal man has FOUR and Bayern Munich have SEVEN! That was so easy. Gnabry was allowed time and space to settle himself 20 yards out and then fire a shot past Lloris. This has been a chastening second half for Spurs.

KEY STATS