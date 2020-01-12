Aguero's second, and Manchester City's fifth, against Aston Villa saw him move to 176 goals Premier League goals, one clear of Henry reaching the level after 255 games, three fewer than the Frenchman took to reach this haul.

In addition, Aguero with his hat-trick joined Frank Lampard as the fourth highest goalscorer since the Premier League began in 1992.

In completing his treble nine minutes from time, Aguero surpassed Shearer for the most Premier League hat-tricks, with 12.

The Argentinean marksman remains someway adrift of Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals, while Jimmy Greaves holds the all-time English top-flight record having notched 357 goals in his career and Dixie Dean the most hat-tricks, with 35.