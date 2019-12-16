Artist Simone Fugazzotto – known for this “disruptive works” as stated by legaseriea.it - composed the paintings in a bid to “spread the values ​​of integration, multiculturalism and brotherhood”.

The league’s website added that the paintings will be exhibited permanently in Serie A’s Assembly Hall, “to highlight the commitment of the football world against all forms of discrimination.”

"Sport, first and foremost football, is an extraordinary tool for conveying positive messages, fair play and tolerance. Simone's paintings fully reflect these values ​​and will remain on show in our headquarters,” Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Serie A, said.

“The league’s commitment against all forms of prejudice is strong and concrete, we know that racism is an endemic and very complex problem, which we will tackle on three different levels, the cultural one, through works like that of Simone, the sporting one, with a series of initiatives together with clubs and players, and the repressive one, thanks to the collaboration with the police.

“By acting simultaneously on these three different levels we are sure that we will be able to win the most important game against the evil that ruins the most beautiful sport in the world ”.

The artist, Fugazzotto, added: "For an artist there is nothing more important than trying to change the perception of things through his own work.

" The concept, the aesthetics, the technical realisation, even if very important come later. With this [project] I tried to tell this, that we are complex and fascinating creatures, that we can be sad or happy, Catholics, Muslims or Buddhists, but that, after all, what determines who we are are our actions, not the colour of the skin. "

Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly are among the players to have been subjected to monkey chants in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Lukaku featured alongside Chris Smalling in a ‘Black Friday’ headline on Corriere dello Sport’s front page before Roma player Inter earlier this month.

The decision to use Fugazzotto’s art in an anti-racism campaign has been met with widespread criticism online.