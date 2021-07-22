UAE club Sharjah have announced the arrival of Everton’s Brazilian winger Bernard.

The Premier League side are yet to confirm the deal, but Bernard’s new club have made details known on their own official Twitter account.

Bernard failed to break through into the first team on a regular enough basis considering his relatively high wages. He joined from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 after his contract expired with the Ukrainian side.

Everton have appointed former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, who decided to rejoin Real Madrid in La Liga.

He has moved to bring in two new wide players for the team. Demarai Gray has been signed for two million euros from Bayer Leverkusen, while Andros Townsend arrived on a free transfer after the end of his spell with Crystal Palace.

Bernard said on Instagram: “First of all I would like to thank the fans, and all the players who were with me and always supported me at all times, since I arrived I was always well received and treated as if I was really a member of the family.

“Unfortunately you who support me and not those who appear here to spread the words of hate DON’T KNOW HALF of what happens behind the scenes, I wanted to be more clear but unfortunately TODAY I can’t, the message I leave today is of gratitude and you will always be special.

“Everton is GIANT, has an incredible history and has the structure and capability to return to be and to conquer everything that it has been and conquered.

“I’m satisfied about how much I dedicated myself and did my best to be the best of me in all training and games, and I ask God to continue blessing all the friends I left at the club and hoping that Everton returns to the glories that it deserves.”

